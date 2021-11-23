AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells $8,842,650.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 88,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $8,842,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pride Holdings Ltd Angel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $66,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 31,381 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $3,339,879.83.

On Monday, November 15th, Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 1,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $110,230.00.

NYSE APP traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.93. 1,473,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

