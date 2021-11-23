Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Gap Up to $16.77

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.77, but opened at $17.40. Apyx Medical shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $597.93 million, a PE ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.46.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 289.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.