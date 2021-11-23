ARAW (ARAW) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ARAW has traded 53% higher against the dollar. ARAW has a market capitalization of $48,847.93 and approximately $566.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00046851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00241396 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00088858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

