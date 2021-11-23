Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Arconic worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARNC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ARNC stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.50.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

