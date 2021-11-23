Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.16

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.16 ($2.04) and traded as low as GBX 128.77 ($1.68). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 128.77 ($1.68), with a volume of 5,270 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51.

Get Arcontech Group alerts:

In other Arcontech Group news, insider Matthew Jeffs purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £18,300 ($23,909.07).

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.