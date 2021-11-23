Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $5,229,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,296,643 shares of company stock valued at $83,792,021. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

APO stock opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.89 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.