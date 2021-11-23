Arden Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $752,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 444,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after acquiring an additional 61,003 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $69.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.