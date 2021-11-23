Arden Trust Co Has $1.06 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $115.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day moving average is $95.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

