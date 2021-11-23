Arden Trust Co Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.48. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.18.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

