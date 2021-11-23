Arden Trust Co Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

CVS Health stock opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average of $85.64. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

