Arden Trust Co Sells 1,141 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $226.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

