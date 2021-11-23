Arden Trust Co Sells 1,385 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $298,091,000 after purchasing an additional 196,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,013,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $236,173,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $233,175,000 after buying an additional 241,013 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS stock opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.61 and a twelve month high of $145.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $96,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

