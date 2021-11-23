Arden Trust Co Sells 791 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $207.77 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $210.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

