ArGoApp (ARGO) Trading Up 64.3% This Week

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00089484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.46 or 0.07494836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,534.41 or 0.99760581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars.

