Argus Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $620.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Argus from $530.00 to $620.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PANW. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.56.

NYSE PANW opened at $539.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of -104.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $288.45 and a twelve month high of $559.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,870 shares of company stock worth $28,176,363. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

