Aries Wealth Management Acquires 12,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,515 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,887,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.

