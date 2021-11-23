Aries Wealth Management Has $1.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $487,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock opened at $88.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.