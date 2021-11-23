Aries Wealth Management Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 112,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 69,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

