Arion (ARION) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Arion has a total market capitalization of $33,940.10 and $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00069983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00072671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00090197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.30 or 0.07489503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,331.17 or 0.99849129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,041,200 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.