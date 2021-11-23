ARMOR Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $23.25 million and approximately $579,825.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00073151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00089381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.04 or 0.07451353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,082.52 or 0.99680886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,501,449 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.