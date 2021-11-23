Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aroundtown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised Aroundtown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AANNF opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. Aroundtown has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $8.53.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

