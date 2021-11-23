Arqma (ARQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,564.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Arqma has a market capitalization of $750,844.41 and approximately $1,564.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,716.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.03 or 0.07576671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.27 or 0.00376446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.69 or 0.00990501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00086223 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.75 or 0.00411930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.45 or 0.00271058 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,475,666 coins and its circulating supply is 11,431,122 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

