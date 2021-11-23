Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.21. 5,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

