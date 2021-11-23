Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 35.05% from the company’s previous close.

ARWR has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.09.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,295 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

