Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) to Issue $0.48 Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4796 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

A number of analysts have commented on ARESF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

