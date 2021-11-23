ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Trading Down 0.3%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 81,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 20,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARYE. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

