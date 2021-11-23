ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.26 Million

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00240132 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00087710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

