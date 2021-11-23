ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Shares Up 0.3%

ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.87. 8,854 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 6,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

