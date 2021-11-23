ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Upgraded at UBS Group

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.93.

Shares of ACLLF stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. ATCO has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

