Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.01. 145,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 165,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATHOF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

