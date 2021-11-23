Atheios (ATH) Hits Market Capitalization of $51,457.28

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, Atheios has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $51,457.28 and approximately $18.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 49,610,351 coins and its circulating supply is 45,245,968 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

