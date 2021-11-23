Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) vs. Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Head to Head Review

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Horizon Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.45%. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.15%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Horizon Bancorp.

Dividends

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Atlantic Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 33.17% 12.65% 1.38% Atlantic Union Bankshares 37.83% 11.19% 1.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $265.00 million 3.44 $68.50 million $1.98 10.59 Atlantic Union Bankshares $784.94 million 3.49 $158.23 million $3.38 10.70

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Bancorp. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Horizon Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.