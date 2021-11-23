Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Thomas G. Rosencrants Sells 280 Shares

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $19,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ATLC stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 107,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,743. The firm has a market cap of $998.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 95.81% and a net margin of 22.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 38.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.