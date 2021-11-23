Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 2.88 (LON:AJG)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of AJG stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 276 ($3.61). The company had a trading volume of 39,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 262.42. The firm has a market cap of £115.24 million and a P/E ratio of 5.17. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.05).
About Atlantis Japan Growth Fund
Further Reading: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.