Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stake Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $151,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.