Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Director Buys $49,110.00 in Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian K. Ferraioli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 5,000 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00.

Atlas Technical Consultants stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 89,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,907. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $370.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.34. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.