Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 277.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,087,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $403.00 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.72, a P/E/G ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

