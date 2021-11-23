Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.40

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.40 and traded as low as C$14.22. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.27, with a volume of 21,470 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.38 to C$14.47 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.40. The firm has a market cap of C$609.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.79. The company has a current ratio of 94.59, a quick ratio of 92.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.26%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.