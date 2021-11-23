Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.59% from the stock’s current price.

AURA opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

