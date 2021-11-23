Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to post sales of $48.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.16 million and the highest is $51.35 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $51.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $196.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.60 million to $203.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $230.91 million, with estimates ranging from $220.35 million to $245.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after buying an additional 339,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 100,834 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 47,662 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 501,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 531,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the period. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACB stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.