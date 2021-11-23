Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report $48.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.16 million to $51.35 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $51.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $196.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.60 million to $203.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $230.91 million, with estimates ranging from $220.35 million to $245.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. The business had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.91 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 126.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

ACB opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.00.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

