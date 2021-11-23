Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.980-$5.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.36 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.410-$1.470 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $44.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.76. The stock had a trading volume of 150,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,653. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $251.60 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.11. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $346.17.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

