Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ADSK traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.00. 2,278,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $252.60 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.24.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.17.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.