Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.98-5.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.360-4.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.980-$5.040 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $6.48 on Tuesday, reaching $304.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,880. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $252.60 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $346.17.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

