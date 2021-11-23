Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.185-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.980-$5.040 EPS.

ADSK traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.00. 2,278,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,880. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $252.60 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $346.17.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

