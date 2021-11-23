Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.410-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.980-$5.040 EPS.

ADSK traded down $44.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.76. 150,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,653. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.19 and its 200 day moving average is $299.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a one year low of $251.60 and a one year high of $344.39.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $346.17.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.