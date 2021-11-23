Automata Network (ATA) Price Reaches $1.02

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $175.97 million and approximately $23.15 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00070676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00073687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00089888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,334.11 or 0.07513296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,597.72 or 0.99847123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

