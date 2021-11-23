Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $100.53

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.53 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.25). Avation shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.28), with a volume of 37,923 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 149 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Avation in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.81, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

