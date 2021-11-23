Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Trading Down 4.3%

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 2,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,130,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

AVYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 2,590.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,383 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 30.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

