Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of AVY traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after buying an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,413,000 after buying an additional 52,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,278,000 after buying an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,153,000 after buying an additional 231,954 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

